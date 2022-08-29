INDIA

After Gandhi, Modi only leader who understood people’s aspirations: Rajnath

NewsWire
0
3

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that Narendra Modi was the only leader after Mahatma Gandhi who understood the people of India, their aspirations, and sentiments; thus he connects directly with the people, who in turn trust him.

Speaking during the release of a book, ‘The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party’, written by seasoned journalist Ajay Singh who is currently the press secretary to the President, the Defence Minister also praised the Prime Minister’s governance and organisational strengths. He said that Prime Minister has “no parallel in contemporary politics”.

“He (Modi) has made the BJP a ‘poll-winning machine’ with his innovations, without compromising on ideology,” Singh added.

20220830-021403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unfounded beliefs kill scores of egrets in Assam, authorities initiate action

    Your Swiss travel checklist

    3 held for duping people over fake investment schemes

    SRK hugs Kartik Aaryan, pats his cheeks; ‘true rockstar’, say fans