After getting a gun, Salman Khan zips around in a bullet-proof imported SUV

Under threats from various quarters, Bollywood mega-star Salman Khan has acquired a swank white bullet proof SUV in which he zips around, barely months after getting a gun licence for self-defence, sources close to the actor said.

Already accorded a Y-Plus Security cover, Khan is not taking chances and has imported a yet-to-be-launched Nissan Patrol SUV for his travail-free travels in and around Mumbai.

This would be an upgrade on his erstwhile modified Toyota Land Cruiser with armour and bulletproof glass, but is considered a lower level of protection.

The developments follow the series of threats in the past few months from the mafia don Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, to him and his aged father and renowned Bollywood writer Salim Khan.

Bishnoi had even proclaimed in an interview that his life goal was to “kill Salman Khan”, even as the security cover for the actor and his celeb family was stepped up a few weeks ago.

Khan has scheduled his next big release, ‘Kissi Ka Bhai, Kissi Ki Jaan’, later this month coinciding with the Ramzan-end festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Later he has Diwali line-up of ‘Tiger 3’ and then ‘Tiger Vs. Pathaan’ in which he will work with Shah Rukh Khan.

