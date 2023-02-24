Left Democratic Front convenor and top CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan, who continues to keep away from major party events on health grounds, was spotted here at a private function in Kerala raising eyebrows.

Jayarajan has been conspicuously absent from the ongoing CPI(M)’s statewide yatra that was flagged off by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday evening at Kasargod and led by party state secretary M.V. Govindan.

Kasargod is about 90 kms from Jayarajan’s home town in Kannur, while he was seen at a popular middleman, Nandakumar’s residence on Sunday at Kochi, a day before the yatra was flagged off.

The distance from Kannur to Kochi is 225 kms and Jayarajan made it to Nandakumar’s house rather than be at the partys important event.

Jayarajan’s presence at Nandakumar’s house has irked top CPI(M) leadership. When Govindan met the media on Friday, he said he had no clue about Jayarajan’s Kochi visit.

“I had personally called him to come for the flagging off function, but he said since Vijayan is doing it, his presence is not needed. I do not know about his Kochi visit,” said Govindan.

Nandakumar time and again has been in the news and does not figure in the good books of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and this has been the reason why the party appears to be surprised and some have expressed anguish in the continued defiance of Jayarajan.

The top brass of the party was previously upset with Jayarajan when he was absent from the protest organised by the party against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Meanwhile, Jayarajan has said that he was in Kochi to visit an ailing party functionary and when he came to know about the function that took place to honour Nandakumar’s mother, he just dropped in.

Jayarajan, the former state Industries Minister, was the second most powerful person in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, but being disallowed to contest the 2021 Assembly polls changed the equation.

Being a disciplined party worker, he did not express his displeasure. Jayarajan was not named to the politburo after the passing away of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He was further peeved when Govindan was not only named as the state party secretary, but also to the politburo.

Jayarajan is senior to Govindan in the party and he has been upset over being bypassed.

A controversy about his family members making a huge investment in a plush ayurveda resort erupted some time ago. Speculation was rife that it was his colleague and another party veteran, P.Jayarajan, who raised the issue during an internal party meeting. When the news gained traction, the party was forced to deny media reports that a party probe will be carried out on this.

