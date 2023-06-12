BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

After giving safe passage to fugitives, Centre preparing to give safe settlement: Cong

NewsWire
0
0

Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs among lenders, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday slammed the centre over the scheme saying “after giving safe passage to fugitive offenders the government is now preparing to give safe settlement”.

Surjewala, who is party’s General Secretary and a Rajya Sabha MP, took a jibe at the scheme and said, “The Modi government, which gives ‘safe passage’ to the country’s economic criminals and fugitives, is now preparing to give ‘safe settlement’. Those who loot public money and commit bank fraud will no longer be considered criminals. The fraud will be ‘settled’ by compromising with them…’will eat a lot, and make others eat too’.”

His remarks came after RBI on June 9 announced a framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs among lenders.

In its statement on developmental and regulatory policies which accompany the monetary policy statement, RBI said that while the ‘Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets’ dated June 7, 2019 provides a broad principle-based framework, with a view to provide further impetus to the same, as well as to harmonise the instructions across all regulated entities, it will issue a comprehensive regulatory framework governing compromise settlements and technical write-offs covering all regulated entities.

20230612-130803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I didn’t want anyone to go through what I did: K’taka...

    S Korea’s logic chip capacity to further shrink as US expands

    Hinduja Global Solutions announces Rs 150 dividend; shares hit 20% lower...

    Bad news for vehicle owners as third party premium hiked from...