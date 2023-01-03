INDIA

After giving scare to KCR, ED’s key man heads to Kerala; will he ‘unsettle’ Vijayan

NewsWire
0
0

After giving sleepless nights to K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana, top Enforcement Directorate official Dinesh Paruchuri is all set to take over as the head of the Kerala ED and will be based in Kochi.

His arrival in Kochi comes at a time when the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh’s revelations implicating Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter, Veena Vijayan, are there.

Hence Paruchuri’s arrival is seen by many with raised eyebrows after he gave sleepless nights to KCR and his family. If he decides to put his foot down and probes the fresh allegations levelled by Swapna, then he will have to take statements from the Vijayan family, which will certainly not go well with the ruling CPI(M).

Paruchuri, who hails from Telangana, is expected to take up his post in Kochi later this week or early next week.

Paruchuri belongs to the 2009 batch of the Indian Revenue Service and had previously worked with the Income Tax department before joining the ED on deputation.

20230103-125403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Of people, spaces and in-betweens

    Pak drone airdrops 4 heroin packets in Punjab

    Light intensity earthquake occurs in J&K

    India’s 1st D2C unicorn Licious raises $150 mn, to widen reach