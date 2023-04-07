ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After health scare, TV actress Neha Madra blessed with baby girl

‘Balika Vadhu’ actress Neha Marda has been blessed with a baby girl although it was a premature delivery. Her pictures with the baby are going viral on social media.

Neha was hospitalised due to pregnancy related complications and recently her team had also shared her health status on social media, which mentioned that she is in her last stage of pregnancy and “waiting for her speedy recovery”.

The post read: “Waiting for a speedy recovery at this last phase of her pregnancy journey… She has all faith on that one power. Shri Shivay Namstyuvhyam.”

Now, she has delivered a baby girl and is still under observation at the hospital. Her baby is also being examined properly and with utmost care.

Neha had tied the knot with Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agarwal in February 2012, and announced her pregnancy last year. She was keeping well initially but complications arose at a later stage.

