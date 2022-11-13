With widespread rains across Tamil Nadu’s Theni district leading to steady water flow into the Vaigai dam built across the Vaigai river near Andipatti, surplus water is now being discharged into the river.

Tamil Nadu PWD officials have warned people to stay away from the banks of Vaiga river in Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts.

While the maximum water level in the Vaiga dam is 71 feet, the dam has received huge inflow in the past two days after heavy rains lashed the catchment areas of the dam in Theni district.

PWD officials said that 3,680 cusecs of water has been discharged into the Vaiga river as the water level touched 70.06 feet in Vaiga dam.

The authorities have warned people not take bath, clean vehicles or graze cattle on the banks of the river in the five districts mentioned above.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Theni and Dindigul districts following the incessant rains in the past few days.

