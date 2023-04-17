ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After Hindi & Telugu films, Rukshar Dhillon goes back to Punjabi cinema

Actress Rukshar Dhillon, who has worked prominently in Hindi and Telugu films, is all set for her next Punjabi film ‘Tufang’ alongside actor-singer Guri.

Talking about being part of the film and working in the Punjabi film industry, Rukshar said, “The role I’m playing is the strongest character in my career so far. Deep’s story drives the film. The way she thinks, her morals, and her values are all very different and unique. The character has so many different emotions, which gave me the opportunity to do something different. Compared to all the girl next door characters I’ve played so far, this is a character that is very strong and impactful.”

Rukshar has been part of the films like ‘Run Antony’ (Kannada), ‘Krishnarjuna Yudham’ (Telugu), ‘Bhangra Pa Le’ and ‘Jugaadistan’ (Hindi), among others.

Sharing about her working experience with the team, Rukshar said: “Working with the team has been one of the most amazing experiences. My co-actor Guri was so supportive, encouraging, and such a great actor. I think the chemistry we share in the film is very unique and I’m sure everyone will love it. Producer K.V. Dhillon and the full team made me so comfortable. Also, Dheeraj sir is a very passionate director and writer. He was clear on the way he wanted my character to be played in the film.”

The shooting for the film started in February and was wrapped up by March 24. ‘Tufang’ also features Harpreet Bains, Baljinder Bains, Mahavir Bhullar, Mintu Kapa, Balwinder Bullet, and Karanveer Khullar, among others.

