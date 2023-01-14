ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After ‘Human’ clocks in a year, Vipul Shah shares idea behind season 2

NewsWire
As the medical-thriller streaming series ‘Human’ completes one year of its first season’s release on Saturday, the series director Vipul Shah revealed what the second season will be based on.

While the first season shed light on the unethical human trials of pharmaceutical drugs, the director mentioned that the second season will take into account a new scam from the world of medical science.

Talking about the show, on it’s first anniversary, Vipul shared that the journey to putting this show was laced with a lot of doubts that people threw at his idea but, his conviction in the story stood tall.

He said: “My belief in a good story has been strengthened by Human. A lot of people were questioning me when I was making it, and a lot of people also told me that typically they don’t associate me with directing a show like Human. They feel that this is not my kind of content, and I am very very happy that across all the platforms, across all the kinds of audiences, the show has done exceedingly well.”

Expressing his thoughts on the response to the show, he said: “It is one of the highest-rated shows on IMDB this year. So, it’s a very satisfying, gratifying feeling. And the fact that a good story always finds its audience, that belief has been strengthened.”

