After Imran, ex-provincial governor arrested

A day after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, former Governor of Punjab province Omar Sarfaraz Cheema was taken into custody on Wednesday during a raid at his house by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Taking to his official Twitter account, PTI leader Hammad Azhar confirmed that Cheema was arrested in the early morning hours of Wednesday, The Express Tribune reported.

“Former Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema being taken… by Who? Where? On what charges?” he questioned.

The video showed alleged officials, dressed in regular clothes, inside Cheema’s house.

They could be heard saying that they were “waiting” for him, as the former governor descended down the stairs, The Express Tribune reported.

On Tuesday, the former Prime Minister was arrested by Rangers paramilitary force at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), in a dramatic move that threatens fresh turmoil in the country as protests erupted in multiple cities across Pakistan on his party’s call.

