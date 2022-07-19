Twenty four hours after IndiGo Airlines imposed a three-week travel ban on top CPI-M leader and Left Convenor E.P. Jayarajan, their official bus was impounded by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) for non payment of road tax.

The bus, which operates in Kozhikode airport, was impounded by the MVD around noon on Tuesday. The airlines was told that once it pays the dues along with the fine, the bus will be released.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday slammed IndiGo Airlines for imposing a three-week travel ban on Jayarajan.

Vijayan attacked the airlines on the floor of the Assembly saying that he travelled from Kannur to here on June 13 and a protest broke out in the aircraft with two Youth Congress workers raising slogans against him.

“They were trying to harm me but Jayarajan, along with my personal security and staff, stopped the protesters from reaching me. On July 16, the airline without taking the statements of other passengers, in an ex-parte verdict to help the accused (the Youth Congress protesters) failed to protect those who protected me,” said Vijayan.

On Monday, it was learnt that Jayarajan, after an internal probe by the airlines, was handed a three-week travel ban, while the two Youth Congress protesters were banned for two weeks.

