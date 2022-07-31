Days after several MBBS students of the MGM medical college in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore were booked for ragging juniors, a similar case has been reported in another college in the state.

The fresh incident of ragging juniors was reported in a government-run medical college in Ratlam district.

A video surfaced on social media showing junior students standing in queue against the wall and being slapped repeatedly and abused. While the seniors were ragging their juniors, someone recorded the incident and uploaded it on a social media platform.

After the video went viral, the college administration took cognizance and an inquiry was initiated. Sources told IANS that when the warden of the college hostel Dr. Anurag Jain tried to stop the ragging, the senior students misbehaved with him also.

“Senior students, who were having alcohol during the ragging also misbehaved with warden Dr. Anurag Jain. One of the seniors threw a bottle of liquor at the warden. The warden has complained to the college administration,” said a doctor, who completed his MBBS from the same medical college three years ago.

Meanwhile, the disciplinary committee of the college has started the investigation in the matter. Replying to whether the local police were informed about the incident, sources said, “The disciplinary committee of the college is conducting an inquiry. No complaint has been lodged with the police so far,” he said.

Sources also claimed that the incident was reported a couple of days ago and it came into light after the video surfaced on social media on Saturday.

Notably, last week a group of senior MBBS students of an Indore medical college was accused of allegedly forcing juniors to perform indecent acts and to use abusive language against female MBBS students. Around 10 seniors were booked under the Anti-Ragging Act.

