The Kerala state transport department has in a report claimed that the traffic violations in the state have come down to almost half ever since Artificial Intelligence supported cameras have been installed at traffic points.

According to the state transport department’s report, which has been submitted to the concerned minister, the average number of traffic violations before the installation of cameras in the state per day was 4.5 lakh which has now come down to 2.1 lakh.

The state Motor vehicles department has also claimed that ever since the AI cameras were installed the number of people wearing helmets have also increased.

It may be recalled that Kerala installed 726 AI cameras across the state on April 20 with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan doing the honours.

Even though several violations were detected, the motor vehicles department decided not to fine the violators till May 19 and instead give a time period of one month to create awareness.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has earlier announced that challans would be provided to violators till May 19 without a fine but the department has received advice that this could create legal tangles. The department is now contemplating sending warning messages in the registered mobile numbers of the users.

Of the 726 AI enabled cameras installed, only eight are used for detecting over-speeding and according to the MVD officials, the police department was the concerned authority.

It is to be noted that in Kerala, 4317 people died in 43,945 road accidents in 2022 and around 49,339 people were injured in road accidents.

