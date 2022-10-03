Four women in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district refuse to travel free in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses, complaining that the buses regularly skip the designated bus stops and the staff behaved rudely with them, as per a video going viral on Monday.

The women, after boarding a bus on the Erode-Perundurai route, demanded the bus conductor issue them tickets after accepting the fare, saying that they don’t want a free ride, as per the the video.

The women alighted from the bus after the conductor refused to issue the tickets.

Following the video going viral, the TNSTC has ordered an investigation in the incident.

The women were also seen complaining in the video that buses were not stopping at the designated bus stops after the government announced the free travel scheme for women.

They said in the video that they had a verbal duel with the conductor and when they wanted to alight from the bus, the driver stopped the bus midway.

The women, in another video, said that a minister had spoken in a bad light about the free travel scheme for women.

The M.K. Stalin government had announced free bus travel for women after it came to power in May 2021 but there have been instances of bus drivers and conductors behaving in a rude manner toward women commuters.

