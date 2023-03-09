INDIA

After isolated rain, Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘moderate’

NewsWire
0
0

A day after isolated rain over NCR and parts of the capital city, the overall air quality in Delhi improved to the “moderate” category on Thursday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 101.

Both the major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded under the “satisfactory” category at 82 and 92, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe”.

As per SAFAR data, the lowest AQI was recorded in Pusa at 91, followed by Mathura Road and Lodhi Road at 125 and 151, respectovely.

Noida’s AQI stood at 110.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the sky will remain partly cloudy during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The minimum temperature settled at 16.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the IMD added.

20230309-123205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Availability of ESG experts major roadblock for India to realise its...

    WTC Final scenarios: Australia, India, and South Africa in three-way clash

    Hindu leader gets threat letter with live cartridges

    UP BJP asks Rahul to apologise to Yogi