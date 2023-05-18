ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After Jackie Chan and Bret Lee, ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker Rema to appear on ‘TKSS’

NewsWire
0
0

Nigerian singer Rema, who has belted out the viral song ‘Calm Down’ will be seen appearing as a guest on the comedy talk show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

The shoot of the same will take place on Thursday with the show’s host Kapil Sharma. It is the only Indian TV show, where Rema is appearing on while touring in India.

He is the first international guest to come this season. In past there have been international guests Jackie Chan and Bret Lee who have appeared on the show

Born as Divine Ikubor, Rema is best known internationally for his 2022 hit single ‘Calm Down’, the remix of which, with Selena Gomez, peaked at No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and led the US Afrobeats Songs for a record-setting 35 weeks.

It was in 2021, the 23-year-old music sensation announced he will be calling his sound ‘Afrorave’, a subgenre of Afrobeats with influences of Arabian and Indian music which has led to him having one of the strongest fan bases in the country known as ‘Ravers’.

In an interview to IANS, Rema had shared that he wants to collaborate with Indian artistes such as the Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and popular rapper Badshah.

Rema told IANS: “I look forward to collaborating with Badshah and A.R. Rahman. These are my two favourites right now but yes, I would love to explore some new opportunities here.”

20230518-124204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Varun Grover’s debut directorial ‘All India Rank’ starts production

    Rajat Dahiya lost 18 kilos for his role in ‘Sanjog’

    Bat & Ball: Manoj Bajpayee bonds with NZ skipper Kane Williamson

    Sheeba ends her prolonged sabbatical from films with ‘Fateh’