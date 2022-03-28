INDIA

After Jammu records highest ever March temperature, weather to remain dry today

NewsWire
0
6

The weather remained dry with clear sky in J&K and Ladakh on Monday after Jammu city recorded the highest ever March temperature at 37.3 degrees Celsius the previous day.

“Jammu recorded 37.3 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature yesterday. This is the highest ever recorded in the month of March. The last highest recorded in March was 37.2 on March 31, 1945.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 9.4, Pahalgam 6.2 and Gulmarg 4.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had minus 1.3, Leh 2.0 and Kargil zero as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 19.7, Katra 17.8, Batote 12.5, Banihal 8.6 and Bhaderwah 9.5 as the minimum temperature.

20220328-093203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Defectors return to Bommai’s cabinet

    Unique Holi celebrations across India

    Vikas Dubey’s kin nabbed for forgery

    Will commit suicide if casino allegations proved: Andhra minister