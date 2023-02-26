ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After Jin, BTS’ J-hope enlists for conscription in South Korea

J-hope, member of the K-pop band BTS, has become the second member of the band to enlist for mandatory military service after Jin.

Their label Bighit Music shared that J-hope has started his enlistment process and already applied for the cancellation of his military postponement.

The label on Sunday shared a notice on Weverse.

The statement read: “This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course.”

“We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artiste. Thank you,” the statement read.

All South Korean men between the age of 18 and 35 are required to serve in the country’s military for around 20 months.

Though BTS members were earlier given the exemption for sometime, it was confirmed in October 2022 that the globally popular singers will have to fulfil their compulsory military service.

