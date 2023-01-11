INDIA

After Joshimath, cracks in Karnaprayag houses trigger panic

After Joshimath, now cracks have appeared in several houses in Karnaprayag of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, forcing at least 70 families to leave their houses.

Cracks in houses in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag Municipality triggered panic among the locals, after which the civic body sought help from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Apart from Bahuguna Nagar, several houses in Upper Bazar ward of the town are also at risk.

Meanwhile, a team of district administration inspected the affected areas in the town on Wednesday.

Tehsildar Surendra Dev said that the administration had inspected the areas earlier also and had identified 27 unsafe buildings. Along with this, geological survey and major remediation plan were recommended.

A team of IIT Roorkee has surveyed the areas twice, and the report of the same is awaited, he added.

The official also said that unsafe structures will be identified and they will be evacuated.

The report of Wednesday’s inspection will be sent to DM and further action will be taken accordingly, Dev said.

