After ‘Kaduva’ success, Prithviraj-Kailas duo’s ‘Kaapa’ set for Dec 22 release

Following the success of ‘Kaduva’, Malayalam cinema star Prithviraj Sukumaran and ace director Shaji Kailas have paired up once more for their upcoming action thriller ‘Kaapa’.

The new project is riding high on audience expectations after the triumph of ‘Kaduva’ at the box office. ‘Kaduva’, an action comedy, was the first film collaboration of the actor-director duo and garnered praise all over.

‘Kaapa’, on the other hand, is set in the seedy underbelly of Thiruvananthapuram, where rival criminals engage in ruthless gang fights. The screenplay has been written by G.R. Indugopan.

In addition to Prithviraj Sukumaran, ‘Kaapa’ also stars Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Indrans and Anna Ben in key roles.

The much-anticipated film is receiving much praise for its racy trailer. Prithviraj Sukumaran is portrayed as having a distinctive, dynamic persona in the trailer, which tells the tale of ‘Law Above Justice’.

The movie is scheduled for release on December 22, just in time for Christmas.

20221219-121402

