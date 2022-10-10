After the horrifying incident in Bihar’s Kaimur, where a woman jumped into a well with her three children, a woman, along with three minor kids, jumped into Sikrahana river in West Champaran district, an official said on Monday.

DSP, Narkatiaganj, Kundan Kumar, said that the incident ocurred on Sunday night and the reason for her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased were identified as Arti Devi, 32, wife of Kamlesh Chaudhary, her 6-year old-daughter Anchal Kumari, and sons, 8-year-old Ashish Kumar and 4-year-old Chotanki Kumar. They are natives of ward number 2 under Lauria police station.

A team of the SDRF started the rescue operation on Monday morning and managed to fish out the bodies of Arti Devi and her daughter, while those of her sons were not been recovered yet.

“We have taken the statements of the deceased’s family members including her husband Kamlesh Chaudhary. The investigation is currently underway to find out the exact cause of the incident.”

Earlier, a woman named Rinky Devi jumped along with her three minor kids in the well on Monday morning as well.

The incident occurred in Pateria village under Bhagwanpur police station in Kaimur district after the victim was involved in a heated argument with her husband on Sunday night. The Kaimur police arrested the husband.

