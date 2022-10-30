ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After ‘Kaithi’, ‘RRR’, Vijay-starrer ‘Master’ next in line for Japanese release

After Karthi-starrer ‘Kaithi’ and S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster ‘RRR’ featurning Ram Charan and Junior NTR, Vijay-starrer ‘Master’ is all set to hit screens in Japan.

Sources said that the film will screened in Japan from November 18. “The film’s Japanese version has been titled ‘Sensei’. The film is being dubbed in Japanese for its release there,” the sources added. Like ‘Kaithi’, ‘Master’ has also been directed by Vijay Kanakaraj.

Rajinikanth’s Tamil films have done considerably well in Japan. In fact, the Tamil superstar enjoys a reasonably big fan base in the Land of the Rising Sun as well. Not many south Indian films, however, have released in the East Asian nation until now.

Late last year, Lokesh Kanakaraj’s Tamil superhit film ‘Kaithi’, featuring Karthi in the lead, released in Japan. The development occurred after one of the Japanese distributors evinced interest in showcasing the film to audiences in Japan.

“We were approached by a distributor who liked the film and wanted to showcase it in Japan. This is the first time that we are releasing one of our films in Japan. If this works, a new market will open up,” ‘Kaithi’ producer S.R. Prabhu had then told IANS.

