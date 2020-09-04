After Kangana’s dig at Mumbai and its police, Bollywood celebs laud both

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Shortly after Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Mumbai, tweeting that the city feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir and calling Mumbai Police a big sham in the name of a police force, a section of Bollywood has come out to strongly defend the city as well as its cops.

Dia Mirza tweeted: “Mumbai meri Jaan. lived and worked here for almost twenty years. Moved here to live on my own at age 19. This city embraced me with open arms and kept me safe. A cosmopolitan, inclusive, diverse, beautiful city.”

“Mumbai Hindustan hai,” Riteish Deshmukh wrote in Hindi.

Meera Chopra expressed: “I am a Delhi girl and ive been living in #mumbai since last 5 years now. I can proudly say that this is the safest city and @MumbaiPolice is by far the most helpful police force ive seen!”

“You know what’s special about my city Bombay/Mumbai? You could spew venom on it but it will still welcome you with open arms. Learn magnanimity from this city,” filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, in a clear address to Kangana without naming her.

“This City has seen everything from Riots, Serial Blasts, Underworld…Just consider the density, everyday threats to the city, the Chaos…but still this is how most of the Mumbai Police is, dignified and respectful! This is my Mumbai! No other place like this! #MumbaiMeriJaan,” shared director Vasan Bala.

Abhimanyu Dassani tweeted: “Mumbai Meri Jaan.”

Shruti Seth wrote: “Being a Bombay child I’ve always felt connected to the sea. In the past 5 months I had forgotten how therapeutic it is being close to the water. Such a sense of abundance. It must be the tides that draw people into this magical city & keep them from leaving. Sigh! I love Mumbai.

Maanvi Gagroo posted: “City of choice. No place I’d rather be. I love Mumbai. #gratitude #bombae #MumbaiMeriJaan.”

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj wrote: “I always say i LOVE AMCHI MUMBAI.”

While most celebs stopped at praising Mumbai and its police, some took a direct jibe at Kangana Ranaut.

Director Anil Sharma tweeted: “Threats by any one he may b leader #sanjayraut or any one is not acceptable.. must b condemns, same way if @KanganaTeam says that ‘Mumbai is feeling like Pakistani occupied kashmeer’ is not acceptable ..Mumbai most safest city , fulfilled dreams of many including @KanganaTeam.”

In another tweet he wrote: “@KanganaTeam u may hv some issue with a politician but u can’t comment wrong for #MUMBAI. it’s hurting, mumbai belongs to every one, a city which has maximum freedom, Ye sapnon ki nagree hai, sabke sapne pura karti hai, aap bhi Jo hain mumbai ki vajha se hain , SO #RESPECTMUMBAI.”

Adding a political angle, Nagma tweeted: “If the #BJP govt had 2b thr in Maha thn she had to say this ? #Mumbai is the place which has liberally given max job opportunities to any1 coming frm any state in India, Bollywood has given her name, fame while she made her Carrier in bollywood in Mum this is wht she gvs back!”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri sided with Kangana in a series of tweets. “Maharashtra govt and Mumbai Police should stop using Bollywood junkies for image makeover. Instead, they should focus on Covid, potholes, anti-India mafia and Pakistan sponsored narco-terrorism. Balasaheb would have done that,” he wrote.

In other tweets, he expressed how Mumbai Police came to his house after he had tweeted regarding the Palghar lynching case. “Only those who are against the cleaning up of Bollywood would have any issue with @KanganaTeam It’s very obvious. As far as Mah Govt is concerned they sent Mum Police to my house to intimidate & shut me up after I tweeted on Palghar Sadhus and inefficiency in tackling Covid.”

“All the Bollywoodiyas going gaga over Mumbai kept quiet when North Indians were beaten up by SS, Sadhus killed in the presence of Mah Police, Mumbai was infested by underworld. In fact, they made friends with Mafia. Why don’t they talk against Narco Terrorism in Mumbai? Guess?” Agnihotri tweeted.

–IANS

abh/vnc