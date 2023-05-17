Congress high command is all focused on settling Karnataka chief ministerial issue first before taking up former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s issue.

However, Pilot has reiterated his three demands and given a 15-day ultimatum to state government to resolve them.

The three demands include that the Rajasthan Public Service Commission should be dissolved and a new organisation should be formed, unemployed should get compensation in lieu of paper leak and there should be a high-level inquiry into the corruption that happened during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders said that the high command will move to Rajasthan after resolving the issue of Karnataka and efforts will be made to stop the Pilot-Gehlot war.

They said that Gehlot is all silent at this point of time in view of coming assembly elections and 2024 polls and is neither speaking on Karnataka or Rajasthan issue. However, he is busy implementing his schemes on grounds and to ensure this message reaches to people.

While many of Gehlot camp leaders are anguished after Pilot called Rajasthan government as corrupt, eyebrows are being raised on the silence of high command over Pilot’s yatra and speech.

Will Pilot be given a chance to lead for assembly polls, will Pilot stay in Congress or will he float his own party are questions being exchanged in political corridors.

After his 15-day ultimatum, two days have passed off peacefully but there has been no feedback from any senior leader on his demands.

Pilot staged a one-day fast on April 11 and he started his Jan Sangharsh Yatra on May 11. It’s his father Rajesh Pilot’s death anniversary on June 11.

So, will he make any major announcement on this day, is the question being asked by Congress as well as BJP workers.

This confrontation between Gehlot and Pilot started after the formation of the Congress government in Rajasthan in 2018. Since then, the tussle is an open secret between the two. Pilot, along with his 19 MLAs, went to Manesar in Haryana in 2020 demanding leadership change in Rajasthan.

Things were settled with the interference of veteran leader like Ahmed Patel. At times, Priyanka Gandhi also played an intermediate to resolve the deadlock between the two.

Now all eyes are set that how the two camps get together as assembly elections are scheduled in December this year.

