Canindia News

After Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt invests in women-led startup

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Yet another Bollywood celebrity to join in the business world is youth icon Alia Bhatt. The young superstar has made a personal investment in leading omnichannel lifestyle retailer, Nykaa via a secondary transaction for an undisclosed amount.

Commenting on the development Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa said, “Alia and I had a very interesting conversation about how both she and Nykaa were both launched in 2012. She said the three reasons she wanted to invest in Nykaa were because it has Indian roots, it is founded by a woman and Nykaa is proof that the best in India can take on the best in the world. I loved her clarity of thought and got a glimpse of that keen mind which has placed her on Forbes 30 Under 30 list.”

Adding, “I really admire how much Alia has achieved at such a young age and the sheer diversity of characters she has portrayed on film with so much depth. All of us at Nykaa are delighted to welcome her as an investor in the company.”

Along with Bhatt, even Katrina Kaif is part of the Nykaa investor family.

