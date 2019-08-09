After Kerala, Uttarakhand Police join TikTok

Dehradun, Aug 16 (IANS) In line with their ongoing mission to bring messages on safety and social relevance to their audience while connecting with the citizens of the state directly, the Uttarakhand Police joined TikTok on Friday.

The move from the Uttarakhand Police department comes shortly after the Kerala Police joined the platform amidst much fanfare.

“We believe being on TikTok gives us the opportunity to be easily approachable, while allowing us to connect with the general public at a very personal level”, Uttarakhand Police Director General (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said.

“Uttarakhand Police would like to share awareness videos related to road safety, cyber security, woman safety and other social issues through this platform”, he added.

Through the account, Uttarakhand Police would create and post videos that raise awareness among the youth on various social issues, as well as coordinate with creators who have become a sensation on TikTok to lend their messages an effective voice.

“As part of our commitment to India’s growing digital community, it is a proud moment for us to collaborate with more and more law enforcement agencies across India and make a difference in the society through the power of our platform”, Nitin Saluja, director, public policy (India), TikTok said.

Owned by a Beijing-based start-up named ByteDance, TikTok has offices in Beijing, Berlin, Jakarta, London, Los Angeles, Moscow, Mumbai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo.

In early 2018, TikTok was one of the most downloaded apps in the world. It is available worldwide for iOS and Android.

