After Kharge’s speech parts expunged, like-minded Oppn parties to meet on Monday

After Mallikarjun Kharge’s parts of speech were expunged and Congress MP Rajani Patil was suspended, the opposition parties are likely to meet on Monday to devise a strategy.

The meeting of like-minded opposition parties will take place in Parliament House. Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday had alleged that the Centre was conspiring to hide the truth by exerting undue pressure on the presiding officers.

“The (Narendra) Modi government is conspiring to hide the truth by exerting undue pressure on the presiding officers of both the Houses of the Parliament, and is conspiring to suppress the JPC inquiry demand,” Kharge said.

His remarks came after parts of the speech of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge made in the House were expunged by the presiding officers.

He said questions will be asked both inside Parliament as well as in the ‘people’s parliament’.

“Should there not be an inquiry into the Adani scam? Shouldn’t the falling value of LIC’s money, invested in Adani’s companies, be questioned? Shouldn’t questions be asked about the Rs 82,000 crore loan given to Adani by SBI and other banks,” he asked

