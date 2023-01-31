INDIA

After Kheer Bhawani, Rahul & Priyanka visit Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar (Ld)

NewsWire
After paying obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid obeisance at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka prayed for sometime at the shrine where the devotees like Kheer Bhawani temple spontaneously welcomed them.

Hazratbal shrine is the holiest Muslim shrine in Kashmir which houses the Holy Relic (hair of Prophet’s beard).

Later, Rahul was seen helping push a car that was stuck in snow on the Boulevard Road by the bank of the Dal Lake in Srinagar city.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi paid obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The siblings arrived in Tullamulla town of Ganderbal district early this morning to a warm welcome by the people.

According to party sources, they prayed for peace and brotherhood in the country.

Mata Kheer Bhawani temple is the holiest religious place of the Kashmiri Pandit community. Despite their mass exodus from the Valley, hundreds of displaced Pandits come each year to attend the annual festival at the temple.

20230131-125003

