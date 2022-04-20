INDIA

After Kishor’s presentations in Delhi, Cong leaders to attend Chintan Shivir in R’sthan

After around nine years, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will hold a Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, tentatively from May 14 to 16, said Congress sources.

They confirmed that veteran leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the camp. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has already toured Udaipur in this regard and will undertake another tour to review the arrangements, they added.

Sources said that Sonia Gandhi has recently met poll strategist Prashant Kishor to discuss his strategies for the next Lok Sabha polls and Ashok Gehlot with other veterans is in Delhi for the next rounds of Kishor’s presentation.

Once all the leaders are on the same page, the strategies will be discussed at the Chintan Shivir.

The reason behind organising this Chintan Shivir is the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Also, the recent Congress defeat in five states will be discussed, informed Congress workers.

Gehlot was the in-charge for the last Gujarat assembly polls. This time, Raghu Sharma, another Rajasthan leader and former Health Minister from the desert state, has been made in-charge of the Gujarat polls.

Sources said that although Raghu Sharma is in charge of Gujarat in this election, Gehlot will remain the chief strategist and this could be one of the reasons why the camp is being organised in Udaipur.

In the 2017 elections, the Congress got 77 seats and the BJP got 99 seats. The Congress in fact got 16 seats more than what it grabbed in 2012 and the BJP at the same time lost 16 seats. The vote share of the Congress was 41.4 per cent which was an increase of 2.5 percent over 2012.

Earlier in January 2013, the Congress’s Chintan Shivir was held in Jaipur.

