After Kolkata, mounted police to keep vigil in Imphal

After Kolkata, Imphal would be the second city in eastern India, where mounted police would be introduced for the first time.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that to preserve the erstwhile princely ruled state’s tradition, the mounted police would be introduced for the first time in Imphal city.

“To preserve the tradition of forefathers and to promote Manipuri ponies, we have decided to introduce the mounted police,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a function here. Singh said that when the state was under princely rule, Manipuri cavalries played a major role during various wars. The present generation needs to know, follow and preserve the contributions that the forefathers of Manipur did to protect Manipur from outside forces,” he stated.

The Chief Minister said that in the first phase, 20 mounted police would be introduced in Imphal city to patrol within the city, including the market areas.

A committee headed by Inspector General of Police (Zone-1) Themthing Ngasava has been formed to select the mounted police personnel from among the state police forces who are fond of horse riding.

The government is also planning to introduce more mounted police in other police stations so that Manipuri ponies can be promoted, the Chief Minister stated.

In 1840, the mounted police with two sowars (riders) started its journey in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) and turned into a full-fledged unit two years later. Currently, the Kolkata Police have around 70 horses under its command.

