INDIA

After landslide victory in TN bypoll, Elangovan to be sworn in as MLA today

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister E.V.K.S Elangovan will be sworn in as an MLA at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, M. Appavu will administer him the oath of office.

Elangovan has won the Erode East by-election with a margin of 66,087 votes crushing the nearest rival K.S. Thennarasu of AIADMK.

It may be noted that the election to Erode East by-election was necessitated following the death of the sitting legislator, E. Thirumahan Everaa who is Elangovan’s son. He passed away on January 4, following a cardiac arrest.

Elangovan’s huge victory has given the DMK, Congress front a much-needed boost for its foray into the election campaign for the 2024 general elections.

After winning the bypoll, the veteran leader credited his victory to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

20230310-104603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Suryakumar’s fifty leads Mumbai Indians to 161/4 against KKR...

    Patna-bound Spicejet flight diverted to Varanasi after glitch in brakes

    BSF airlifts 3 patients from snow-bound Tangdhar sector in J&K

    India registered over a 3rd of global infant deaths due to...