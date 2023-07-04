After a rain-deficient June recorded the poorest monsoon in the past 47 years, July appears to be different for Kerala as heavy and incessant rain continue to batter the state throwing life out gear.

In the wake of the downpour, several schools in the state have declared a holiday on Tuesday as a preventive measure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in the state in the coming five days.

On Tuesday, Orange alert was sounded in ten of the 14 districts, while Idukki and Kannur were placed on two on Red alert.

Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta are the worst hit districts which are seeing heavy rains.

All educational institutions at Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta are closed while at Kasargod, only the colleges are functioning.

As part of the contingency plan, control rooms have been set up in all the 14 districts. Relief camps are also being readied, while some of them have already opened in Central Kerala districts.

Authorities have asked residents living in hilly terrains to be cautious.

