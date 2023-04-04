ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

After lip-lock with Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski admits dating since 2 months

The visuals of Harry Styles locking lips with actress Emily Ratajkowski sent many in a frenzy. While things settle on the viral imagery, Emily seems to have admitted she is secretly dating Harry Styles after the pair were spotted passionately kissing in Tokyo.

The model, 31, has revealed she has been in a relationship since early February and described her new partner as “kind of great”, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Speaking on a podcast which was recorded before the pair were caught locking lips, Emily said: “I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, ‘He’s kind of great’.”

She said her love life hasn’t always been so good, “If you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.”

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that Emily revealed to the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast that she had been going to therapy to help her stop dating the wrong type of men before she met Harry.

“I was drawn to a specific type of partner before I went to therapy. Now I feel I’m not as attracted to that same type of person,” she said. “I don’t like a lot of men. I don’t go on dates if I’m not sure about them.”

She further mentioned, “I can get the ick. I’ve found that men – at least the guys that are attracted to me – always say they like superwoman, a woman that is successful and all these things. They say that is what they want. But when they are actually in the relationship, they start to get resentful. I will say, ‘I thought that’s what you liked about me, that I had this big life?’ They get emasculated and resentful. That’s been my experience across the board. I’m hoping that won’t always be true.”

