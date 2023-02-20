Four days after losing the original ‘Shiv Sena’ name and ‘Bow-and-Arrow’ symbol, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar reportedly had a brief telephonic discussion on the prevalent political situation, according to sources.

This is said to be the first direct communication between the two leaders after the Election Commission of India (ECI) ruling on Friday giving the ‘Shiv Sena’ name and ‘Bow-and-Arrow’ symbol to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Though senior leaders from both parties declined to comment on the topics of the conversation, Pawar is understood to have conveyed to Thackeray that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) stands solidly behind him in his fight.

Earlier, the NCP President, presently in Baramati, had made it clear that he would not enter the name-symbol row that plagues the Thackeray side, even as the latter filed a plea in the Supreme Court today challenging and seeking a stay on the ECI decision.

The MVA ally Congress has also thrown its full weight behind Thackeray in his war to regain the name-symbol of the party founded by his father, the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

