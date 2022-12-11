INDIA

After loss in MCD, BJP’s Delhi chief Adesh Gupta resigns

BJP’s Delhi chief Adesh Gupta resigned from the post on Sunday, days after his party lost out to the Aam Aadmi Party in the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

He resigned after taking the moral responsibility of the defeat and sources said that his resignation has been accepted. The new acting president will be Virendra Sachdeva.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Gupta said, “I have resigned yesterday, our party president J.P. Nadda ji accepted my resignation. I took the moral responsibility for the loss in the MCD elections. We were expecting more seats in MCD, but couldn’t get them, which led me to take this step.”

“My dedication to work for the party continues. I will keep working for the welfare of the people,” he added.

According to a source in the party, “Due to the defeat in MCD, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta has resigned from his post. Gupta resigned and took responsibility for the defeat in the MCD elections. Adesh Gupta has submitted his resignation to BJP National President J.P. Nadda. Nadda has accepted his resignation”.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda appointed Virendra Sachdeva as the acting president of Delhi BJP after Gupta’s resignation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday defeated the BJP in the civic polls. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party scored 134 of the 250 wards, while the BJP won 104, breaking the 15-year rule of the BJP.

