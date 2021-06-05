American tennis player and No.4 seed Sofia Kenin said her entry into the fourth round of the French Open was the result of the hard work she had put in on her fitness, and added that she was really playing some “good tennis”.

The 22-year-old Kenin, who had lost the French Open final in straight sets last year to Poland’s Iga Swiatek, said that she was satisfied with her game and the way she beat country-mate and No.28 seed Jessica Pegula for a berth in the fourth round on Saturday.

“I’ve worked hard on my fitness and my game the past few weeks, so I feel like it’s obviously improving. Of course, the more matches that I’m playing, more confidence I’m getting. I’m happy that it’s clicking during (the) French Open. I’m not going to complain about that,” said Sofia after her 4-6, 6-1 6-4 win over Jessica.

“In terms of how I’m playing now, I mean, compared to this whole year and since last year French (sic), I feel like it’s some good tennis. I’m happy with the way I’m playing. Of course it gives me confidence. I’m finally not on a one-match winning streak. Because this whole year, it was like the second time I won two matches in a row,” Sofia told wtatennis.com

The win against Jessica was Sofia’s second three-setter of the tournament so far.

“I was obviously really happy. It was a tough match. It was a lot of ups and downs, emotions. I’m just really happy with the way I’m playing. Of course, being in the fourth [round] of a Slam is obviously really nice and special, so towards the end it was more emotions.

“I have great memories from here. I obviously cannot live on that. I have to try to move on. In terms of that, I just take one match at a time I’m playing. And of course those memories will always be with me. I just think I need to lock in and put that aside. That was last year. Try to make some new memories this year.”

–IANS

akm/qma