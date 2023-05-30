INDIA

After meeting Kharge, Gehlot hopes to work together with Pilot

A day after meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that he hoped to work together with former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in an effort to resolve the political crisis in the state.

On Monday, Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, state incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa held a detailed four hour-long discussion with Gehlot and Pilot.

Speaking to the media here, Gehlot said: “If he (Pilot) is in the party then why won’t he do this (work together)?”

He was responding to a question when asked if he and Pilot will work togetger in Rajasthan.

When pressed further, he said: “Last evening’s meeting was called to sort out issues and to give a joint fight in the state.”

The Chief Minister said that a position was not important for me. “I have been the Chief Minister thrice in my life and I ask everyone to keep patience”.

“And I have also been a minister for three times and the party has given me everything. Today it’s my duty to do the work that the high command wants which is to win the election and play the role that they want to do. I have made all the schemes for the people,” Gehlot said, adding that trust is earned by giving trust.

“You win trust by giving trust. If everyone will work together then our government will be repeated. If you will remain loyal to the party then as Sonia Gandhi had said in the Convention that the one who keeps patience gets a chance someday,” he added.

After Monday’s meeting, Venugopal said that Gehlot and Pilot both have agreed to give a joint fight to the BJP in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee has been in a state of turmoil since July 2020, when Pilot staged a revolt seeking a leadership change.

Following the revolt, Pilot, who was the Deputy Chief Minister, was removed from the post. He was also removed as the state Congress President.

Since then, there has been tensions within the state Congress unit and the crisis further deepened in September last year before the party President’s election

