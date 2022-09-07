INDIA

After midnight hospital checks, Tejashwi seeks overhaul of Bihar health system

NewsWire
0
0

After midnight surprise checks in some hospitals, Bihar’s deputy Chief Minister and health Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday called for a high-level meeting of all the civil surgeons in the state to improve the health system of the hospitals.

The decision was taken after Tejashwi Yadav conducted surprise checks of three hospitals, including Bihar’s largest hospital Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) at midnight.

Tejashwi was angry after seeing dogs inside the wards of PMCH. He also found that doctors and medical staff were unavailable at that time in the PMCH.

Wearing a facial mask and a cap to hide his identity, Tejashwi reached the hospital without any office employees and supporters. He visited the OPD, general ward and the ICU of the hospital. He found dirt inside the hospital which made him angry. He also asked the hospital superintendent to resolve the issues quickly and provide facilities to the patients.

“During the surprise checking, many irregularities were found in PMCH. We have called for the meeting of the civil surgeons of the state to address the issues related in the state government hospitals,” Yadav said.

Tejashwi had been receiving complaints regarding the dearth of facilities and lack of alertness on the part of the medical staff in the PMCH. Many patients also complained about the unavailability of medicines.

Besides PMCH, Tejashwi also did a surprise check on Gardiner road hospital and Gardanibagh health center.

20220907-154603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s T20 cricket debut has the potential to be a gamechanger

    SP has maximum candidates with criminal record in fifth phase: ADR

    Google Maps expands eco-friendly navigation tool to 40 more nations

    Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-ups