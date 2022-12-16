INDIA

After Minister, Mizoram Deputy Speaker resigns

Four days after Mizoram Social Welfare and Tribal Affairs Minister K. Beichhua resigned, Assembly Deputy Speaker Lairinawma also quit his post on Friday, officials said.

Though officially no reason was cited about the resignations, sources in the Chief Minister’s office said that Mizoram cabinet is likely to be reshuffled soon.

Beichhua, who was also holding Excise and Narcotics, Sericulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Departments, had said that he was told by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is also the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) President, to resign as he wanted to reshuffle the cabinet.

Beichhua was elected from the Siaha constituency as MNF nominee for two consecutive terms since 2013.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are expected to be held in November or December 2023.

