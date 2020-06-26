After Modi, Shah lauds Uttar Pradesh’s job scheme

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday for launching the ‘Atma Nirbhar Rozgar Abhiyan’ that will provide employment to 1.25 crore workers in Uttar Pradesh.

Shah said it will help in the welfare and empowerment of workers of Uttar Pradesh. “This campaign has been linked with the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan, which will double the pace of development of the state,” remarked Shah.

He said that various development works like PM Awas Yojana, PM Sadak Yojana, toilet construction, expressway, tree plantation can be undertaken under this campaign. “This will not only improve the infrastructure of the villages, but it will also play an important role in the overall development of rural India,” said the Home Minister.

The ‘Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan’ will benefit crores of workers and workers in 31 districts of the state and they will get employment opportunities near their home, said Shah.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, who launched the scheme through video conferencing, lauded the role played by Uttar Pradesh in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and making the state ‘Atma Nirbhar’ (self-reliant).

Modi said that UP has shown the power of labour by combining various welfare schemes and ensuring employment for the people, particularly the migrant works.

“This is what I mean by a double-engine government. Yogi Adityanath has given a massive push, in qualitative and quantitative terms, to the schemes of the Centre and the state by clubbing them and relating them to employment and development,” he remarked.

