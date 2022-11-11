INDIA

After Morbi tragedy, MP govt bars vehicular traffic on ROB in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishvas Sarang on Friday reprimanded the Public Works Department (PWD) officials for illegal encroachment and running of shops under a dilapidated railway over-bridge (ROB) in Bhopal.

During an inspection of the bridge, the minister asked officials to make the area free from encroachment.

Sarang, who is the MLA from Narela Assembly constituency in Bhopal district, said that the nearly 50-year-old bridge located near Bharat Talkies would be renovated as soon as possible to avoid any untoward incident.

The bridge was established in 1973, and since then it has been renovated at least thrice.

Hundreds of vehicles pass through the bridge every day. The slabs and iron parts of the bridge have got damaged which need to be repaired soon.

“This old bridge needs to be repaired. I have instructed the PWD officials to put a ban on movement of commuters on this bridge and to start repair work as soon as possible. All old bridges, which are outdated, are being inspected and necessary action would be taken accordingly,” Sarang said.

The development came in the wake of a tragic incident in Gujarat’s Morbi town where a suspension bridge collapsed on October 30, killing 134 people. The incident sent shock wave across the country as the deceased included over 50 children.

According to PWD officials, there are at least 364 bridges in Madhya Pradesh that were built more than 30 years ago. Of these, at least 14 bridges need special attention. The officials told IANS that three out these 14 bridges are located in Bhopal.

