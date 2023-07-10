INDIA

After more than a decade, Adnan Sami to perform live in Nairobi on July 14

NewsWire
0
0

Playback singer Adnan Sami is set to perform in Nairobi after a decade for his concert ‘Adnan Sami Live’ at the ‘Sarit Expo Centre’, on July 14, 2023.

The concert is said to be a tribute to his fans in Kenya. The artiste will be treating the fans to his most popular numbers including ‘Lift Karade’, ‘Sun Zara’, ‘Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao’, ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’ and others.

Talking about the concert, Adnan Sami said: “Performing in Nairobi after more than a decade is definitely a major highlight of this year and it became possible for Ranee.”

He further mentioned in his statement: “The kind of love and appreciation I got over here overwhelmed me as an artiste and I am looking forward to showing my gratitude towards them through my performance. I promise to bring tenfold more happiness and magic at the live concert than the last time I performed there.”

The special concert is organised by Ranee Jamal’s Ranee Productions.

2023071036818

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Don’t get misled, Haryana CM appeals to striking anganwadi workers

    Anupama Parameswaran clarifies why she hasn’t joined ‘Karthikeya 2’ promotions

    Nokia, Apple sign long-term patent license agreement

    Indian Women’s League: Mumbai Knights FC face East Bengal FC (preview)