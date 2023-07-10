Playback singer Adnan Sami is set to perform in Nairobi after a decade for his concert ‘Adnan Sami Live’ at the ‘Sarit Expo Centre’, on July 14, 2023.

The concert is said to be a tribute to his fans in Kenya. The artiste will be treating the fans to his most popular numbers including ‘Lift Karade’, ‘Sun Zara’, ‘Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao’, ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’ and others.

Talking about the concert, Adnan Sami said: “Performing in Nairobi after more than a decade is definitely a major highlight of this year and it became possible for Ranee.”

He further mentioned in his statement: “The kind of love and appreciation I got over here overwhelmed me as an artiste and I am looking forward to showing my gratitude towards them through my performance. I promise to bring tenfold more happiness and magic at the live concert than the last time I performed there.”

The special concert is organised by Ranee Jamal’s Ranee Productions.

