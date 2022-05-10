ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After music videos, Khushboo Khan now wants to explore Bollywood

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Khushboo Khan, who last featured in the music video, “Meri Bandi” is looking forward to exploring acting in the fiction genre.

She says: “After the great success of my last song. My audience are appreciating me on social media platforms and that is encouraging me to explore acting ahead. I’m looking forward to acting in Bollywood movies or web series if I find any good opportunities. Meanwhile I’m also acting in music videos.”

Khushboo further reveals how her fan following on social media helped her to start acting.

She adds: “Like any other girl, I’m very much passionate about getting myself clicked. And I feel the love I get from my social media family is so much positive and encouraging. They support me to take acting challenges and reach the successful place I’m at today. I just wish to keep my audience entertained.”

20220510-183132

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Remo D’Souza: ‘Faltu’ for me was a big deal in more...

    Tollywood actor Mohan Babu announces university named after him

    Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi opts for some social media detox

    Tanvi Azmi: At home I tend to create a lot of...