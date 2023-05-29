A month after the inauguration of the new Telangana Secretariat, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday decided to build twin towers near the Secretariat for all heads of the departments.

As the new Secretariat came into full operation, the Chief Minister discussed bringing the offices of all theAgovernment Heads of Departments (HODs) at one place. He decided to build their offices in an integrated place near the Secretariat in view of the fact that these officials are working closely with the Secretariat.

He asked the officials about the number of full-time staff working under the HODs of the government departments of all sectors and other aspects and directed the officials to find a spacious government place available near the new Secretariat. The CM said that after finalising the location, construction of twin towers will be undertaken.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat is built to make the country proud and the employees and Secretariat staff are performing their duties in a pleasant environment.

He reiterated that the state government is committed to supporting the communities engaged in the traditional occupations. The state government will financially support Rajaka, Nai Brahmin, Pusala, Budagajangala and other castes who depend on their traditional occupations.

The state government already announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each.

As Cabinet Sub-Committee Chairman and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the assistance will be provided to them in a phased manner, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, directed him to finalise the procedures at the earliest and launch the scheme on Welfare Day to be celebrated during State Formation Day celebrations beginning on June 2.

KCR again asked the officials again to organize 21-day decennial Telangana State Formation Day celebrations on a grand scale. He held a review meeting with ministers and officials and discussed the progress in the arrangements made for the celebrations.

After the review meeting, he went to the Martyrs’ Memorial being built on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake near the Secretariat and inspected the construction work going on there. He suggested the installation of Telangana Talli Statue in front of the Martyrs’ Memorial.

