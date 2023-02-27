Soon after the National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s caution on a “dangerous man”, the Mumbai Police switched into a high alert mode, official sources said on Monday.

The Mumbai Police have initiated the drills of strategic road blocks, random checks of vehicles, tabs on suspicious persons or movement, and keeping eyes and ears open to detect any unusual activities, besides prodding their informers on the same.

The NIA alert came in an email to Mumbai Police, informing that the person, identified as Sarfaraz Memon of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore is reportedly trained in Pakistan, China and Hong Kong, and could pose a serious threat to the Mumbai’s law and order situation.

The central agency, which is tracking him, said that Memon had reached Mumbai and advised the police here to be more alert as he is an “enemy of the state”.

The NIA also passed on the “dangerous” suspect Memon’s critical details like driving licence, Aadhaar card, passport and other documents with Mumbai Police, which in turn is seeking more dope on him from Indore police.

It may be recalled that in the past couple of months, the Mumbai Police have received several threats of possible terror strikes, but all proved to be hoaxes.

20230227-201205