After Nitish, Pawar to meet Kharge, Rahul

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to take the cause of opposition unity forward.

Leaders of Congress, Nitish Kumar’s JD-U, and Lalu Prasad’s RJD leaders, who are coalition allies in Bihar, met on Wednesday. Later Nitish Kumar met Delhi Chief Minister and AAP head Arvind Kejriwal and on Thursday, met CPI-M chief Sitaram Yechury and CPI’s D. Raja of left parties.

Nitish Kumar along with his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had met Kharge and Gandhi at Kharge’s residence, and all four addressed the media jointly later.

