The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh government is all set to launch ‘one tehsil one product’ (OTOP) scheme on lines of its successful flagship programme of ‘one district one product’ (ODOP).

The chief minister, according to the official spokesman, has directed all the district administrations to identify and shortlist unique products in each tehsil spread over 75 districts across the state.

This scheme will be an extension of the ODOP and the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector will play an important role in its implementation. Like ODOP articles, products selected under the OTOP scheme will be provided all support for promotion.

The state government will provide all assistance in packaging, designing, branding, marketing, finance and training of artisans.

The state government had launched the ODOP scheme in January 2018.

Under this scheme, indigenous products of 75 districts have been selected for promotion at national and international platforms.

Today, the ODOP scheme is one of the best-known schemes of the Yogi Adityanath government.

