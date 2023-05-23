ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After ‘Oh Fatima’, Chris Gayle says his desire is to act with Deepika

After his epic run in IPL, Chris Gayle is exploring music video space with ‘Oh Fatima’, his first-ever collaboration with singer-songwriter and music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

And chuffed with the response to ‘Oh Fatima’, the swashbuckling Jamaican batter and IPL heavy hitter has expressed his desire to inaugurate a Bollywood career with Deepika Padukone (no less!).

‘Oh Fatima’, according to its makers, is a unique collaboration between two styles from two parts of the world. This foot-tapping energetic song infuses Indian and Jamaican styles of music and the result is a “swoony, groovy and vibrant track”.

The song has been crooned, penned and composed by Arko and Chris Gayle, and directed by Rammjii Gulatii. It also features Karina Karra, an artiste from Uzbekistan.

In the music video, Arko and the ‘Universe Boss’, as Gayle is popularly known, take you all over the UAE with Fatima and friends.

Speaking during the song launch her on Monday evening, Gayle said: “My stint with India and IPL has been so memorable, and (my) natural love for music and singing is complete with ‘Oh Fatima’. Great song, great locations, brilliant partnership and a super collaboration with Arko and the team will be a treat for people globally”

Arko added: “Our aim is to take the Indian music industry to a global platform. ‘Oh Fatima’ is a the personification of this desire. Chris Gayle is a global icon; his dynamic personality resonates on the cricket pitch and in his music.”

So, where does Gayle plan to go from here? “If in the future, I’d get any music album in Bollywood, I’d like to perform with Deepika Padukone,” he said. Would it be as easy as hitting a six that lands in the stands? Well, that only time will tell.

The song is out on Arko’s official channel.

