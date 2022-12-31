INDIA

After over one month, night temp rises above freezing point in Srinagar

After more than a month, night temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar on Saturday as the MeT office forcasted mainly clear to partly cloudy weather during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh.

“Minimum temperature rose above the freezing point after more than a month in Srinagar on Saturday due to cloud cover. Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 0.4, Pahalgam minus 9 and Gulmarg minus 8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass had minus 23.7 and Leh minus 13.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6.1, Katra 6.2, Batote 1.4, Banihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah minus 1.0 as the minimum temperature.

